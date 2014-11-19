Holgorsen: Kevin White most NFL-ready receiver I've coached

West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White is not only a top prospect for the 2015 NFL Draft, he could be ahead of three former first-round picks in terms of being ready to play at the next level.
That's how Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen sees it, anyway.
"Of all the [receivers] I've coached -- it's crazy to say -- he may be more suited for the NFL than any of them," Holgorsen said, according to Sports Illustrated.
Holgorsen's travels from Texas Tech to Houston, from Oklahoma State to West Virginia, have indeed put him around some highly regarded draft prospects at the receiver position. Among them, Michael Crabtree, now of the San Francisco 49ers; Justin Blackmon, Jacksonville Jaguars; and Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams. All three were not only first-round picks, but top-10 picks. And according to one NFL scout, White could be on his way to being drafted in the same first-round company.
NFL Media analysts have heard White compared to Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald. The senior has eight 100-yard receiving performances this season out of 10 games, and five games of 10 catches or more. For the season, he has 91 receptions for 1,207 yards, both of which rank in the top five in the entire NCAA.