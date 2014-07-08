High school running backs working to refine game for next level

Uncommitted to a college but considered a Florida State lean, Patrick will likely join a crowded backfield no matter where he ends up. Most of the players at The Opening at the position -- everyone is considered a four- or five-star caliber recruit -- are their high school's workhorse carrying the football on Friday nights. The changing reality of the position is coaches are looking to use more of a tailback by committee, such as the one that the Seminoles used successfully in their run to a national title last season.