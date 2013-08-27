High 5: Most consistent players in college football

Mosley is an outstanding linebacker and he was consistent in every game I studied. He is always quick to fill against the run and he's a sure tackler. His timing as a blitzer is impeccable and he consistently sniffs out screens because of his instincts. He has the speed and athleticism to successfully match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage. He made game-changing plays in every game I graded and I didn't see him take any plays off.