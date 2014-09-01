Herschel Walker: Todd Gurley is the best back in college football

Published: Sep 01, 2014 at 08:18 AM
todd-gurley-140901-wide.jpg

There were plenty of big winners from Saturday's slate of college football action but, on an individual level, few come close to earning the praise and recognition that Georgia running back Todd Gurley did.

After gashing Clemson's defense for a school-record 293 all-purpose yards and leaping to the front of the Heisman Trophy race, Gurley earned even more recognition from legendary tailback Herschel Walker.

"Todd is the best back in college football," Walker told Sports Illustrated. "Right now, you can't argue that point.

"Every time he touches the ball, you're looking for something to happen."

It's hard to argue with that point, even if the former Bulldogs tailback might be a little biased toward his alma mater's star player.

Gurley ran for 193 yards yards in the opener and added a 100-yard kick return for good measure in a four-touchdown effort. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound junior is already widely considered to be one of the best in the nation at his position and Saturday's performance did nothing to dissuade anybody from that opinion after he showed plenty of power and enough speed to hit the edge.

This isn't the first time Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowler himself, has heaped plenty of praise on the Bulldogs' lead running back. Back in July, the Georgia legend said Gurley has what it takes to play in the NFL and become a lead back.

"Todd is a tough, tough ballplayer," Walker said at the time. "He's a very, very good ballplayer. The guy has got so much talent, and when you watch him play, you know that he can go to the next level with no problem."

Considering the amount of talent Gurley has already shown, that might be a safe bet at this point. If there's anybody who can reverse the trend of running backs being passed over in the first round of the draft, Gurley could be college football's best hope as its best back to come along the past several seasons.

One thing is for sure either way, he's got quite the supporter in his corner in Walker.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW