Herschel Walker has high praise for Todd Gurley

Published: Jul 28, 2014 at 06:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Gurley-Todd-140728-TOS.jpg

Herschel Walker, the gold standard for running backs from the University of Georgia, has weighed in on the latest Bulldogs star, Todd Gurley. And the NFL's ninth-ranked career all-purpose yardage leader sees an easy transition to the NFL ahead for the Heisman Trophy candidate.

"Todd is a tough, tough ballplayer," Walker said, according to dawgs247.com. "He's a very, very good ballplayer. The guy has got so much talent, and when you watch him play, you know that he can go to the next level with no problem."

Gurley has a tough style between the tackles, plowing through more tacklers than he avoids with his agility. Top SEC running backs have more than their share of NFL success stories, but it doesn't apply across the board.

Recent former SEC running backs struggling in the NFL include Trent Richardson, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Indianapolis Colts after just 17 career games after being made the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft, and former Saints first-round pick Mark Ingram, both of Alabama. Another, former Florida star Chris Rainey, was just waived by the Colts. Rainey was a 2012 fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker's comments aren't at all unlike those of UGA coach Mark Richt on the same subject. Richt said at SEC Media Days that the Bulldogs offensive scheme is just as complex as what Gurley will encounter in the NFL, making his readiness for the pro level much stronger.

Gurley has averaged 6.1 yards per carry over two years at Georgia, and should reach 3,000 career yards with ease if healthy this season. He's also the leading half of the league's best rushing tandem, along with backup Keith Marshall. Gurley, Mike Davis of South Carolina and Alabama's T.J. Yeldon -- all underclassmen but draft-eligible for 2015 if they forego their senior years -- are considered the league's top three returning rushers for 2014.

Walker fell short of holding himself and Gurley in a comparative light.

"When I came to Georgia they were looking for a running back that was set up for that running system. And when I was there we ran the ball a lot, whereas the game now has switched so much to a passing game. So I think it's very unfair to compare athletes, because the system players are in makes a big, big difference," Walker said.

Indeed, Walker endured the punishment of 659 carries over his first two years at Georgia, with Gurley handling just 387 in the same career window.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW