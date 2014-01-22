Heisman winner Jameis Winston, FSU face tough road in 2014

» Louisville's first game as an ACC member comes at home against Miami on Labor Day night in a nationally televised encounter. The teams met in the Russell Athletic Bowl to close the 2013 season, and Louisville rolled, 36-9. This time, though, both will have different quarterbacks: Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater went pro a year early and Miami's Stephen Morris was a senior. It also will be Bobby Petrino's first game in his second go-round as Louisville's coach. "I like a big game to start the season," Petrino said in a release on Louisville's website. "It plays into recruiting to play on a Monday night when no one else is playing."