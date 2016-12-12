Heisman: What Lamar Jackson must do to become franchise QB

Maturity/leadership

Jackson is only 19 years old, and he could be entering the league as a 21-year-old if he applies for and is granted early draft eligibility after next season. If an NFL team is considering handing the keys to an offense to someone so young, they want to see extraordinary leadership skills in that player. Now that everyone knows he's the Heisman Trophy winner, what kind of leader does he become? Can he lead Louisville higher when it comes to team achievements? How does he handle the attention that comes with being the Heisman Trophy winner? His maturity and leadership needs to be on display for scouts.