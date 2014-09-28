Heisman Watch: Upcoming 'showdown' games will alter race

Season stats: 73-of-105 passing, 69.5 completion percentage, 991 passing yards, 7 TDs, 4 interceptions, 1 rushing TD.

Saturday's stats: 26-of-38, 68.4 completion percentage, 365 yards, 4 TDs, 2 interceptions in 56-41 win over North Carolina State.

The skinny: Barring some collapses by a handful of top players, Winston isn't going to win the Heisman again; one storyline for later in the season is whether he even will be a finalist. But there's no doubt he came up with a huge performance Saturday. FSU's defense was shredded all day and the Seminoles fell behind 24-7 in the first quarter. But Winston methodically picked apart North Carolina State's defense and guided FSU to a comeback win. The 38 attempts were the second-most in his career and the 26 completions were a career-high. It was the fifth four-TD outing and the fifth 350-yard game of his career. He also had a game-sealing 20-yard run on a third-and-11 play with about three minutes left. Winston is one of 36 quarterbacks nationally averaging at least 35 passing attempts per game, and he is second in that group in completion percentage.