Heisman Watch: TCU's Trevone Boykin makes move up rankings

Season stats: 186-of-277 passing, 67.1 completion percentage, 2,780 yards, 29 TDs, 2 interceptions, 524 rushing yards, 8 TDs.

Saturday's stats: 17-of-29 passing, 58.6 completion percentage, 239 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions, 114 rushing yards, 1 TD in 51-27 win over Utah.

The skinny: Mariota has accounted for at least four TDs in seven games this season (he did that three times last season) and has thrown at least two TD passes in every contest; Saturday was the third time this season he had thrown at least three TD passes in a game. In addition, Saturday's rushing total was his highest of the season and fourth-highest of his career. He is second nationally in TD passes, leads the nation in quarterback rating and is 11th in total offense at 330.4 yards per game. He is one of 20 players averaging at least 300 yards of total offense per game, and his per-play average of 9.03 is a staggering 1.13 yards more than any of the others. His career TD-to-interception ratio is an incredible 92-to-12.