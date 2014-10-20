Heisman Watch: Marcus Mariota moves back atop list

Season stats: 135 carries, 1,192 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 17 receptions, 140 yards.

Saturday's stats: 15 carries, 132 yards, 0 TDs in 56-17 loss to Indiana.

The skinny: Coleman is not going to win the Heisman and it's an extreme long shot that he even becomes a finalist. But his numbers are hard to ignore. He leads the nation in rushing yards and is second in yards per game (170.3); he is tied for fifth with 11 rushing TDs. He also is averaging an amazing 8.8 yards per carry; 63 players have had at least 100 rushing attempts this season, and Coleman's per-carry average is the best among those players by a half-yard. cfbstats.com shows that he has 13 carries of at least 30 yards (national leader), 10 of at least 40 (national leader) and five of at least 60 (national leader). Coleman has had nine consecutive 100-yard games dating to last season, the longest such streak in the nation; his streak of 15 consecutive games with a rushing TD, which had been the longest such streak in the nation, was snapped in the loss to Michigan State. His 11 TDs this season have covered an average of 36 yards.