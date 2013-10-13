Heisman watch: Johnny Manziel leads, but others could rise

2013 stats: 418.5 passing yards per game, 25 TDs, 3 interceptions, 67.1 completion percentage.

Last week: 34-for-51 passing for 493 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 1 rush for minus-6 yards in 52-24 win over Washington State.

The skinny: Mannion, a junior, leads the nation in passing yards per game by a hefty margin -- by almost 46 yards per game. He has passed for at least 400 yards four times in six games and has reached the 300-yard plateau in every game. His problem: He plays in a league filled with good quarterbacks and isn't going to gain much national notice, even with his stats, unless the Beavers are in the hunt for the Pac-12 title. He should be salivating at the thought of playing defenseless California this coming weekend.