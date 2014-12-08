Heisman Watch: How will race shake out after Marcus Mariota?

Season stats: 309 carries, 2,336 rushing yards, 26 TDs, 17 receptions, 151 yards, 3 TDs.

Saturday's stats: 26 carries, 76 yards in 59-0 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The skinny: Gordon needed a transcendent performance Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship Game to have a realistic shot at winning the Heisman, but he and the Badgers were stifled by Ohio State. Gordon's rushing total already is fourth-best in FBS single-season history, and because the Badgers have one game left, he should finish third in that category. He has had 11 100-yard games and five 200-yard outings this season. He also has had nine games with at least two touchdowns. Gordon leads the nation in rushing yards, in rushing yards per game (179.7) and in rushing touchdowns. Gordon is averaging 7.6 yards per carry, which is first nationally among the 40 players with at least 195 attempts. Cfbstats.com shows that he leads the nation with 54 runs of at least 10 yards, 31 of at least 20 yards (12 more than anyone else), 20 of at least 30 and 16 of at least 40; he also is tied for the lead with nine runs of at least 50 yards. He has run for more yards by himself than 86 teams.