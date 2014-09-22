Heisman Watch: Amari Cooper takes Jameis Winston's place

Season stats: 43 receptions, 655 yards, 15.2 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns.

Saturday's stats: 10 receptions, 201 yards, 20.1 yards per catch, 3 TDs in 42-21 win over Florida.

The skinny: Cooper leads the nation in receptions per game -- and raise your hand if you ever thought a Nick Saban-coached wide receiver would do that. (There should not be any hands raised, by the way.) Cooper torched Florida on Saturday, but Alabama's next opponent, on Oct. 4, is Ole Miss, which has allowed just 453 passing yards and one TD (against eight picks) in three games this season. It's difficult for a wide receiver to win the Heisman, especially if he doesn't return kicks, but Cooper is putting up receiving numbers that are hard to ignore. Saturday's outing was his sixth in a row (dating to last season) with at least 120 receiving yards.