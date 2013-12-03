Heisman straw poll: Manziel unlikely to get NYC invite

Published: Dec 03, 2013 at 04:17 AM
jordan-lynch-120313-ts.jpg

Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Jameis Winston retained the top spot in the HeismanPundit.com Straw Poll, and there is only one real challenger this week.

» Heisman watch: Winston still on top

Winston has 24 votes, six more than last week, while Northern Illinois senior quarterback Jordan Lynch is second with 18. Winston was first on seven ballots. Lynch -- who had seven votes last week -- was first on the other three ballots. No other player had more than four votes.

Week 14: Things we learned

jeremy-gallon-113013-pq.jpg

From Jeremy Gallon helping to revive Michigan's offense vs. Ohio State to David Fales outdueling Derek Carr, here are the lessons we learned in Week 14 of college football. More ...

And last year's winner, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, is nowhere to be found -- just a few weeks removed from being considered a Heisman front-runner. Manziel failed to garner a single vote from those polled.

Going by the straw poll, it appears as if just Winston and Lynch are guaranteed invitations to the Heisman presentation ceremony Dec. 14.

There were three finalists last season, when Manziel became the first freshman to win the award. There appears to be no way Manziel is even invited this year; the same goes for Oregon QB Marcus Mariota, who was considered a front-runner for much of the season before the losses starting piling up for the Ducks.

There were five finalists in 2011 invited to the New York ceremony, but there have been that many finalists just five times in the past 20 years. There were four finalists in 2010.

Boston College senior tailback Andre Williams -- the nation's leading rusher -- was second with 16 votes last week, but he received only one vote this week and now is tied for seventh.

Each week, HeismanPundit.com polls 10 Heisman voters -- who remain anonymous -- from across the country. Each voter selects three players, first place through third, and points are tabulated like a real Heisman ballot (three points for a first-place vote, two points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote).

Ten players -- seven quarterbacks, two running backs and a defensive tackle -- received votes this week.

Following the top two in the poll this week are Alabama senior quarterback AJ McCarron and Ohio State junior quarterback Braxton Miller with four votes each; Baylor junior quarterback Bryce Petty with three; Mariota and Pitt senior defensive tackle Aaron Donald with two each; and Williams, Ohio State senior tailback Carlos Hyde and Louisville junior quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with one each. Winston, Lynch, Miller, Petty, Hyde and Bridgewater play this weekend.

Winston -- who is involved in a sexual-assault investigation -- was on nine ballots, and Lynch was on eight. No one else was on more than four.

The HeismanPundit.com poll has been the most accurate Heisman gauge in the past seven seasons, with the final 2012 poll correctly picking the top five finishers and the final 2011 poll picking the top seven.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE