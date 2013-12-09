Heisman Poll: Johnny Manziel goes from no votes to third place

In a result that should surprise no one, Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Jameis Winston finished the season atop the HeismanPundit.com Straw Poll.
Winston received 28 votes, with Northern Illinois senior quarterback Jordan Lynch a distant second with eight votes and Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Johnny Manziel third with seven -- one week after he failed to receive a single vote in the poll. Manziel did not have a game over the weekend, but he did celebrate his 21st birthday in style.
Winston was first on seven ballots, while Lynch had two first-place votes. Auburn junior tailback Tre Mason had one.
The HeismanPundit.com poll has been the most accurate Heisman gauge in the past seven seasons, with the final 2012 poll correctly picking the top five finishers and the final 2011 poll picking the top seven.
Each week, HeismanPundit.com polls 10 Heisman voters -- who remain anonymous -- from across the country. Each voter selects three players, first place through third, and points are tabulated like a real Heisman ballot (three points for a first-place vote, two points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote).
Mason was fourth with five votes and Alabama senior quarterback AJ McCarron was fifth with four votes. In all, 12 players received votes.
Voting for the award ends at 5 p.m. ET Monday, and the award ceremony is Saturday night in New York City.
Winston has set NCAA single-season freshman records for passing yards (3,820) and TD passes (38); his TD-pass mark is also a single-season ACC record. Winston is bidding to become the second consecutive redshirt freshman to win the Heisman.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.