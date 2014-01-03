Heisman finalist Jordan Lynch to play in East-West Shrine Game

Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch and Wisconsin star running back James White will lead the East squad in the East-West Shrine Game, while the West team will include Missouri star cornerback E.J. Gaines and Washington quarterback Keith Price.
The annual college all-star game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, released full rosters (East and West), including plenty of NFL draft prospects on both sides. The game will be played Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (4 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Nearly 250 current NFL players are alums of the East-West Shrine Game.
Former Atlanta Falcons and Houston Oilers coach Jerry Glanville will coach the East squad, while the West team will be coached by former Kansas City Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel.
Other top draft prospects who have accepted invitations include Tennessee offensive linemen Zach Fulton and James Stone, Vanderbilt cornerback Andre Hal and Western Kentucky linebacker Andrew Jackson, all with the East squad, and Oklahoma center Gabe Ikard of the West.