Height always an issue for Florida St. CB Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner arrived at FSU as one of the nation's top 20 prep prospects and has played in every game since setting foot on campus. He was a backup cornerback as a true freshman in 2010 and was the Seminoles' starting strong safety in each of the past two seasons, flashing both his speed and his physical nature. He's back at corner this fall, and he admits that one reason he was happy to return to corner is that it improves his NFL prospects.