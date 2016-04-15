Health of Jack's knee drawing mixed opinions from NFL teams

The former UCLA star linebacker, who is considered one of the top prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft, sustained a season-ending knee injury in September and after a round of medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Jack was among the players who were asked to return this week for further examination.
Two sources briefed on those exams told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport there were "differing opinions," on Jack's progress from a meniscus tear, with some NFL teams concerned that the healing process hasn't gone fast enough. Other clubs, per Rapoport, have no such concerns.
The versatile prospect has been upbeat about his progress throughout his rehabilitation. Jack, who did not participate in on-field work at the combine in February, was medically cleared by a UCLA surgeon in early March. He performed impressively in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-4) at UCLA's pro day on March 15 with more than 100 NFL personnel on hand, where he estimated he was at about 80 percent health. He didn't run the 40 that day and later scrapped plans to run a 40 for NFL teams before the draft.
While some teams are concerned about his knee, as Rapoport reports, Jack has widely been projected as a top-five pick by NFL Media analysts.