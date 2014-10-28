Hau'oli Kikaha, Shane Ray among CFB's emerging pass rushers

Wright is just a true sophomore, so he won't be eligible to declare for next year's draft. He's going to be fun to watch and continue to evaluate, though. He was lightly recruited but became a starter as a freshman and never looked back. He moved from outside to inside linebacker in the offseason and rushes from the edge as well as up the middle. Wright might not be the biggest or fastest guy, but he has a high football IQ and knows how to get to the ball, as he showed again last week, recording three strip-sacks vs. Washington State.