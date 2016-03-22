 Skip to main content
Advertising

Hargreaves: Dolphins, 49ers show me most interest at pro day

Published: Mar 22, 2016 at 06:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Florida's pro day on Tuesday attracted representatives from all 32 NFL teams, but the main attraction for the event -- Vernon Hargreaves -- said two teams were playing particularly close attention to him.

The former Florida cornerback said that the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers showed the most interest in him Tuesday, per The Tampa Bay Times. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt wrote that he thinks Hargreaves cemented his status as a top-10 pick at the pro day.

Hargreaves also attended high school in Florida (Tampa), and he's drawing interest from all three of the state's NFL teams, who each hold picks within the top 13 of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hargreaves and his fellow DBs were put through their workout Tuesday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach Jon Hoke. Hagreaves said afterword that "it would be amazing" to play for the hometown Bucs. He even sported Tampa-themed cleats for the workout.

Hargreaves has pre-draft meetings scheduled with the Bucs and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and several other clubs, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

If the Dolphins truly want Hargreaves, they didn't help their chances by trading back from the No. 8 overall pick with the Philadelphia Eagles to No. 13 overall. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, however, believes the club will get Hargreaves anyway. He would give Miami a dynamic player at the position of its greatest draft need, as well. The 49ers hold the No. 7 overall pick, while the Bucs pick ninth and the Jaguars fifth.

Considered one of the elite defensive backs available in the draft, Hargreaves was a two-time first-team All-SEC player at UF and entered the draft as an underclassman. He's been compared to former Gators star Joe Haden, who has been among the Cleveland Browns' most successful first-round picks of recent years.

NFL Media's James Palmer reported Hargreaves was late to pro day and was not available when his name was called for measurements, something for which Hargreaves later took responsibility. When he arrived, Hargreaves measured at 5-10 1/2 and 207 pounds, three pounds heavier than he was at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. After an impressive showing at the combine, Hargreaves skipped physical testing at UF's pro day and only went through position drills.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 