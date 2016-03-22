Hargreaves: Dolphins, 49ers show me most interest at pro day

Florida's pro day on Tuesday attracted representatives from all 32 NFL teams, but the main attraction for the event -- Vernon Hargreaves -- said two teams were playing particularly close attention to him.
The former Florida cornerback said that the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers showed the most interest in him Tuesday, per The Tampa Bay Times. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt wrote that he thinks Hargreaves cemented his status as a top-10 pick at the pro day.
Hargreaves also attended high school in Florida (Tampa), and he's drawing interest from all three of the state's NFL teams, who each hold picks within the top 13 of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Hargreaves and his fellow DBs were put through their workout Tuesday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach Jon Hoke. Hagreaves said afterword that "it would be amazing" to play for the hometown Bucs. He even sported Tampa-themed cleats for the workout.
Hargreaves has pre-draft meetings scheduled with the Bucs and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and several other clubs, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
If the Dolphins truly want Hargreaves, they didn't help their chances by trading back from the No. 8 overall pick with the Philadelphia Eagles to No. 13 overall. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, however, believes the club will get Hargreaves anyway. He would give Miami a dynamic player at the position of its greatest draft need, as well. The 49ers hold the No. 7 overall pick, while the Bucs pick ninth and the Jaguars fifth.
Considered one of the elite defensive backs available in the draft, Hargreaves was a two-time first-team All-SEC player at UF and entered the draft as an underclassman. He's been compared to former Gators star Joe Haden, who has been among the Cleveland Browns' most successful first-round picks of recent years.
NFL Media's James Palmer reported Hargreaves was late to pro day and was not available when his name was called for measurements, something for which Hargreaves later took responsibility. When he arrived, Hargreaves measured at 5-10 1/2 and 207 pounds, three pounds heavier than he was at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. After an impressive showing at the combine, Hargreaves skipped physical testing at UF's pro day and only went through position drills.