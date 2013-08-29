Hardy Nickerson Jr. expected to start at linebacker for California

California middle linebacker Nick Forbes is doubtful to play against Northwestern, opening the door for the son of 16-year NFL veteran Hardy Nickerson to make his first career start Saturday.

Hardy Nickerson Jr., a 6-foot-1, 230-pound redshirt freshman, would get the nod if Forbes, dealing with disc and muscle issues in his back, cannot go. It would be a challenging debut for Nickerson, facing a balanced Wildcats spread offense highlighted by senior running back Venric Mark (1,366 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last seasons).

Nickerson's father was a two-time first-team All-Pro linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was named to the 1990's All-Decade team. The elder Nickerson, a Cal alum, started 200 games with the Steelers, Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers before moving on to coach famed Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O'Dowd.

Forbes showed well as a redshirt sophomore, posting 85 tackles with three fumble recoveries and one interception. He seemed set for a breakout season as the middle linebacker in a new 4-3 alignment, showing the range, instincts and leadership necessary for the position.

