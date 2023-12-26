'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

The sixth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins documents the milestone of his 19th scrimmage touchdown this season, including a moment where he loses the ball after spiking it against the New York Jets in Week 15.
"I just want to say, Alec, thank you so much," Mostert said in the running backs room. "I was in the moment, Alec. I said, 'I got to get that ball back.'"
Mostert's score broke the franchise record for scrimmage touchdowns in a season, surpassing wide receiver Mark Clayton's 39-year record of 18 touchdown catches in 1984. The rushing score -- his 17th of the year -- simultaneously broke the franchise's single-season rushing standard of 16 previously set by Ricky Williams in 2002.
"We had about eight people looking for that football," fullback Alec Ingold told Mostert on the sideline after the touchdown. "Chasing that. Congratulations!"
Mostert responded by saying, "I know, I'm sorry. My bad."
The 31-year-old RB later added another rushing touchdown in Miami's 30-0 win over New York, bringing his season total on the ground to 18 and 20 from scrimmage.
After catching a TD pass in the Dolphins' victory against the Cowboys a week later, Mostert now has 21 scrimmage touchdowns this year. In his first eight NFL campaigns, the Dolphins RB had only scored 19.
Miami secured a playoff spot with its Week 16 win against Dallas, and it can clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008 with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens or a Buffalo Bills loss in Week 17.
Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.