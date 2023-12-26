'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins FB Alec Ingold's rescue of Raheem Mostert's milestone football

Mostert's score broke the franchise record for scrimmage touchdowns in a season, surpassing wide receiver Mark Clayton's 39-year record of 18 touchdown catches in 1984. The rushing score -- his 17th of the year -- simultaneously broke the franchise's single-season rushing standard of 16 previously set by Ricky Williams in 2002.

"We had about eight people looking for that football," fullback Alec Ingold told Mostert on the sideline after the touchdown. "Chasing that. Congratulations!"

Mostert responded by saying, "I know, I'm sorry. My bad."

The 31-year-old RB later added another rushing touchdown in Miami's 30-0 win over New York, bringing his season total on the ground to 18 and 20 from scrimmage.

After catching a TD pass in the Dolphins' victory against the Cowboys a week later, Mostert now has 21 scrimmage touchdowns this year. In his first eight NFL campaigns, the Dolphins RB had only scored 19.