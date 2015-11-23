Harbaugh vs. Meyer: Which coach would you rather have?

Picking between these two is like picking between Tom Landry or Don Shula for whom you would like to coach in one NFL game. In a tough call, I'm going with Jim Harbaugh. He coached at the University of San Diego, Stanford and Michigan, turning each program around. In addition, he took over the San Francisco 49ers when they were not a good team and developed them into a Super Bowl contender. Both Harbaugh and Urban Meyer understand what it takes to be successful coaches at the college level: Academics, player evaluation, recruiting and player development. To me, the only difference between the two is that Harbaugh is a better motivator of players at the college level.