Harbaugh's American Samoa camp canceled due to Zika fears

With the cancellation, controversy over Harbaugh's camp circuit figures to settle some. Satellite camps are off-campus camps, mostly operated by high schools, that college coaches are permitted to attend in an official capacity. Harbaugh took full advantage, at a cost of roughly $350,000, in arranging Michigan's presence at camps in 21 states. It was an offseason hot topic in college football as some coaches opposed them. Among them was Alabama's Nick Saban, who expressed regulatory concerns about the camps earlier this month.