Harbaugh recruiting younger brother of Redskins' Trent Murphy

Jim Harbaugh might not have remembered much about Connor Murphy when he baby-sat the youngster six years ago while recruiting his older brother, Trent Murphy, to Stanford University.
Connor, however, remembers it well.
And that just might pay off for Harbaugh and, now, the Michigan Wolverines.
The Murphys told Sports360AZ that when Harbaugh made his way to their home for an in-home visit with Trent, now of the Washington Redskins, Laurie Murphy went into labor with another child. With the birth being the priority, Harbaugh and assistant coach D.J. Durkin stayed at the Murphy home with Connor for five hours.
Now, Connor is a highly-regarded recruit himself and is, of course, considering Michigan:
They played chess, among other things, to pass the time. And the right impression was apparently made.
"I had no idea who he was or how big he was or his background and story or anything," Connor Murphy said. "That's why I say he's kind of like a father figure to me today -- just because of that."
Harbaugh will have to battle several member of the Pac-12 for the younger Murphy, however. Arizona State, Stanford and Oregon are all interested in the Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep prospect. He's 6-7 and 255 pounds -- well on his way to being bigger than his Redskins brother -- so it's of little surprise that Harbaugh is in a battle for his signature.
Fortunately for the Wolverines, however, Harbaugh started winning that battle before anyone else knew it would even be fought.