Harbaugh passes Saban to become CFB's highest-paid coach

In the wake of Ohio State's loss to Penn State, Harbaugh's Wolverines have moved up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Poll with a 7-0 record. In his second season at UM, Harbaugh hasn't had the opportunity to fill the school's trophy case like Saban has at Alabama, but he has turned the program around from its struggles under former coach Brady Hoke. He also has raised the program's profile nationally with a high-energy, sometimes quirky personality, and brand-building efforts such as satellite camps.