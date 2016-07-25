Harbaugh: Nickelback could be Jabrill Peppers' future position

NFL scouts will have a close eye on Peppers this fall. As a junior, he could be available in the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for early draft eligibility after the season. The nickelback position is certainly one of several that could suit Peppers' skill set. He's got the quickness to cover slot receivers, and at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, he's more than big enough to handle the often-overlooked run-stopping responsibilities that go along with the position, as well.