Harbaugh: Nickelback could be Jabrill Peppers' future position

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh enumerated the litany of positions that Wolverines star Jabrill Peppers can play at Big Ten Media Days on Monday -- that's something he's done before -- but what he hasn't done before is offer a hint as to the position Peppers might eventually play at the pro level.
"Ultimately, probably (nickelback) is his best position," Harbaugh said on the Big Ten Network. "... Nickel is probably the one he'll play as a pro football player, because he's tough. He'll tackle."
NFL scouts will have a close eye on Peppers this fall. As a junior, he could be available in the 2017 NFL Draft if he applies for early draft eligibility after the season. The nickelback position is certainly one of several that could suit Peppers' skill set. He's got the quickness to cover slot receivers, and at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, he's more than big enough to handle the often-overlooked run-stopping responsibilities that go along with the position, as well.
Peppers' notoriety has been boosted by a part-time role in the Michigan offense, and kickoff and punt return duties, as well. But he's primarily a defensive player, performing at various spots in the UM defense. He will expand his role to outside linebacker this fall. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein believes that move could help Peppers' draft stock.
He's a little small to play linebacker at the next level, but perhaps NFL scouts will see the same future at nickelback that Harbaugh sees.