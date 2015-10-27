Harbaugh dispenses strong Halloween advice to trick-or-treaters

Jim Harbaugh might be eccentric, but he's never without a plan.
Not even for Halloween. In the midst of reviving Michigan's program in his first year as the head coach at the school where he played quarterback, Harbaugh is engaging in some Halloween coaching at home, too. Harbaugh told WXYZ Detroit that he's encouraged his kids with some advice on how to "win" the annual neighborhood candy grab.
"They've been working on them," Harbaugh said. "I've been trying to advise them to get two costumes, to be go-getters. You can hit the neighborhood in one costume, and better to jog and run from house to house, then you can get more candy than everybody else. Come home, make a quick change into a second costume and hit those same houses again."
Harbaugh, in fact, said that's how he won Halloween as a kid himself.
"Hustling at all times," he said.
He'll have to get word from the road on how the Harbaugh children made out. The Wolverines play at Minnesota on Saturday for an afternoon game that won't get him home in time to show them how it's done.
But don't think he wouldn't.