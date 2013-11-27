Hapless Florida offense reaches new level of ridicule

Just when we thought things couldn't get much worse for the Florida Gators, UF's embarrassing 26-20 loss to Georgia Southern Saturday provides more.
Oh, so much more.
A youtube.com clip depicting offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and wide receiver Quinton Dunbar blocking each other on a 7-yard sweep right has made the internet rounds to the tune of more than 500,000 views. See it here:
And even Florida offensive coordinator Brent Pease -- whose job may be on the line after UF's woeful offensive season -- couldn't contain his laughter, either.
"Sometimes you have to laugh," Pease said, according to orlandosentinel.com. "I'm just like that is ... C'mon."
According to Pease, Dunbar's assignment was to deliver a crackback block on a GSU linebacker, while Harrison had a pull assignment to issue a lead block. The fault, Pease said, was on Dunbar.
"I know what Jon was doing; he's trying to get around," Pease said. "I guess I'd tell Quinton to keep his eyes open a little bit."
Added guard Jon Halapio: "I thought it was comical. We're all in the locker room joking around about it."
Here's guessing fiery head coach Will Muschamp didn't see the humor.