Handicapping Heisman finalists: Lamar Jackson clear favorite

Three factors make the Heisman, despite his late-season struggles, Jackson's to lose. First and foremost, his numbers are simply overwhelming. He ranks 12th in the FBS in passing yards (3,390), eighth in rushing yards (1,538), and accounted for 51 touchdowns. When a passer as prolific as Jackson is also delivering on the ground better than all but seven running backs in the game, the Heisman is predictable as a result. The second thing in Jackson's favor is the "wow" factor. The guy is truly electric on the field; a highlight waiting to happen. Week after week this season, he not only piled up yardage and points, but did it in a way that was often visually stunning. He just looks a cut above anyone else on the field athletically, something that will resonate with Heisman voters. Finally, he was a relatively easy choice for the Heisman for too much of the season not to win it. While he faltered some late in the year, the suspicion here is that a lot of Heisman ballots already carried Jackson's name, at least in voters' minds, by that time.