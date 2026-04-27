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Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor hospitalized with stomach-related issue

Published: Apr 27, 2026 at 07:56 PM
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Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been hospitalized for a stomach-related issue that a representative of his said does not appear to be life-threatening.

In a statement released Monday, attorney Mark Eiglarsh said Taylor authorized him to let the public know that the 67-year-old has been in the hospital for a week with no discharge date determined. Eiglarsh said Taylor remains under medical observation and is showing signs of improvement.

"Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time," Eiglarsh said.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season NFL career with the Giants from 1981-1993 and helped them win the Super Bowl twice while being an eight-time AP All-Pro selection and earning MVP honors in 1986. His No. 56 is retired by the organization, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 1999.

After his football career, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender, and in 2021 and 2024 he was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's registry.

Copyright Associated Press 2026

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