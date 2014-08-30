Hackenberg shows off arm in come-from-behind win over UCF

This was the first game for new Nittany Lions coach James Franklin, and the lack of a rushing attack has to worry him. Good news for Penn State is that UCF's defense likely will be the toughest the Nittany Lions see for a while. Penn State has Akron, Rutgers and Massachusetts in its next three games, and if the Nittany Lions struggle on the ground in each of those games, too, Franklin likely will be in a full-fledged panic mode. Then again, Hackenberg's arm was enough Saturday, and that arm looks good enough to carry the offense in most games this fall.