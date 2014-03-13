Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's best team fits include Rams, Bears, Cowboys

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 05:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

In advance of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks is examining the best team fits for one high-profile prospect each week. Today, he takes on Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

PREVIOUS: Jadeveon Clowney | Sammy Watkins | Blake Bortles | Justin Gilbert | Khalil Mack

The top defenses in the NFL feature a dominant game changer in the middle of the field. Coordinators everywhere are leaning on athletic, versatile safeties as designated playmakers to combat the tight ends and slot receivers terrorizing the league. They're also turning to safeties to help them stop the run with eight-man fronts, which require an extra defender to be deployed near the line of scrimmage. Thus, a top safety must also possess the physicality and toughness to be an enforcer between the hashes.

There are a handful of disruptive playmakers in the 2014 NFL Draft class, but Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is the most dynamic of the bunch. Checking in at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds with speed in the high-4.5-second range, Clinton-Dix is an athletic ballhawk with impressive instincts and awareness. He plays with vision on the quarterback, yet also displays a terrific feel for route distribution. Clinton-Dix will aggressively break on throws in his area, but he doesn't take careless risks in coverage. He trusts his eyes and attacks what he sees based on recognition. The disciplined approach will make him a coach's dream at the next level.

As a run defender, Clinton-Dix is active and aggressive near the line of scrimmage. He quickly sorts through traffic to make solid hits on runners in the hole. He prefers to throw his body around to make tackles, but he also shows the ability to make secure wrap-up tackles in space. He rarely fails to bring down runners on contact, which is key in the NFL, where mishits can lead to big plays on the perimeter.

With Clinton-Dix capably manning the box as well as he handles the passing game from the deep middle, it is easy to see why teams would view him as a designated playmaker in the back end. He's shown a versatile skill set that will allow him to fit into any scheme, as either a free or a strong safety. Additionally, he possesses a high football IQ and has a wealth of experience making calls. Given the importance of communication and execution, Clinton-Dix's mental abilities should help make him the first safety to come off the board.

All that said, I've come up with five perfect NFL fits for Clinton-Dix.

NOTE: The franchises that follow are those that would best utilize Clinton-Dix's talents, regardless of draft position or how the rest of the pre-draft process plays out.

St. Louis Rams (No. 2 overall pick, No. 13)

The Rams have assembled a young, athletic defense with playmakers on every level, but the unit still lacks a game-changing presence at free safety. Clinton-Dix is an instinctive center fielder with the speed and quickness to cover from numbers to numbers as a deep-middle player. Additionally, he is an aggressive hitter capable of delivering big shots in the hole as an eighth defender near the line of scrimmage. With strong safety T.J. McDonald showing promise as a first-year starter last season, the addition of Clinton-Dix could give the Rams the kind of dynamic safety tandem common among elite defenses in the NFC.

Chicago Bears (No. 14)

After watching the Bears' secondary allow 59 completions of 20-plus yards in 2013 (seventh-most in the NFL) -- including a division-clinching 48-yard touchdown catch by Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb on fourth-and-8 in the regular-season finale -- general manager Phil Emery surely will make a concerted effort to rebuild the unit down the middle. Clinton-Dix would be an ideal fit as a deep-middle defender in the Bears' zone-heavy scheme. He displays exceptional range, instincts and awareness while playing over the top, and he's also an aggressive hitter and playmaker between the hashes. With Clinton-Dix capable of locking up tight ends in man coverage, the addition of the Alabama playmaker would give defensive coordinator Mel Tucker more flexibility to match up with the explosive aerial attacks in the NFC North.

Dallas Cowboys (No. 16)

Battista: Impact of Ware's release

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

DeMarcus Ware was a star for the Cowboys -- and they cut him anyway. Judy Battista says this signals a shift in Big D. READ

Yes, Jerry Jones must replace the defensive production of DeMarcus Ware up front, but the back end also desperately needs some attention, specifically at the safety position. The Cowboys haven't trotted out a Pro Bowl-caliber safety since Roy Williams was in his prime. The unit needs an elite player to enhance the Tampa 2 scheme preferred by new defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Clinton-Dix would be the ideal fit, based on his athleticism, instincts and toughness. He attacks the ball from all angles and shows a willingness to bang when positioned near the line of scrimmage. Clinton-Dix also is regarded as a high-motor player with natural leadership skills. Dallas could target him to improve a defense that is seeking an identity at this point.

Green Bay Packers (No. 21)

Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers would like to get back to his usual attacking ways in 2014, but to do that, he'll need to add a dynamic safety in the middle to orchestrate the organized chaos. Clinton-Dix is well-versed in exotic defensive concepts, having manned the middle of Nick Saban's defense at Alabama. Additionally, he is the kind of aggressive playmaker in the secondary who thrives in a zone-blitz scheme that routinely places ballhawks in a position to make plays. With Clay Matthews and Co. adept at creating pressure in the pocket, Clinton-Dix could quickly become one of the NFL's premier pickoff artists in the Packers' scheme.

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 22)

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen

The 2013 Eagles repeatedly were victimized by big plays in the passing game, as the secondary allowed 62 completions of 20-plus yards and 25 passing scores. Those numbers certainly aren't good enough for a team hoping to field a defense capable of hanging with the heavyweights dotting the NFC. That's why acquiring a versatile safety like Clinton-Dix -- even after adding free agent Malcolm Jenkins -- could be in the cards for the Eagles. Clinton-Dix is an athletic playmaker and a natural center fielder with extraordinary ball skills and instincts. More importantly, he is a tremendous leader who would bring a big-time presence to a unit that needs a dynamic player in the middle of the field. If coach Chip Kelly can find a way to secure Clinton-Dix as his designated playmaker in the middle, the Eagles could field a defense that possesses enough firepower to match their championship-caliber offense.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE