Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's best team fits include Rams, Bears, Cowboys

The 2013 Eagles repeatedly were victimized by big plays in the passing game, as the secondary allowed 62 completions of 20-plus yards and 25 passing scores. Those numbers certainly aren't good enough for a team hoping to field a defense capable of hanging with the heavyweights dotting the NFC. That's why acquiring a versatile safety like Clinton-Dix -- even after adding free agent Malcolm Jenkins -- could be in the cards for the Eagles. Clinton-Dix is an athletic playmaker and a natural center fielder with extraordinary ball skills and instincts. More importantly, he is a tremendous leader who would bring a big-time presence to a unit that needs a dynamic player in the middle of the field. If coach Chip Kelly can find a way to secure Clinton-Dix as his designated playmaker in the middle, the Eagles could field a defense that possesses enough firepower to match their championship-caliber offense.