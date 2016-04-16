Gus Bradley, Dave Caldwell visiting Myles Jack Saturday

Now, they're seeing Jack on his turf.
Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley and general manager Dave Caldwell are on their way to Los Angeles Saturday morning to meet with the former UCLA star, according to NFL Network's Jeff Darlington. The trip comes directly on the heels of Jack's medical recheck in Indianapolis for an injured knee. The recheck drew mixed reviews, depending on the team, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.
It's difficult to imagine, given the visit, that the Jaguars are among the teams with concerns about Jack's knee. It's not difficult, however, to imagine the club making Jack the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter projects the Jaguars to do just that on April 28 in Chicago, where the three-day draft begins with first-round selections.
Jack injured his knee last September in practice. He withdrew from UCLA shortly thereafter to begin rehabilitation, announcing his intention to enter the draft as an underclassman. He was unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February other than going through interviews and medical exams. He turned in a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-4 broad jump at UCLA's pro day, but has yet to run a 40-yard dash for NFL scouts. A scheduled personal pro day for Jack was subsequently canceled.
Despite Jack's inability to have his speed tested during the pre-draft process, he's remained among the draft's elite prospects. All six NFL Media mock drafts currently project him as a top-10 choice.