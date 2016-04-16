Gus Bradley, Dave Caldwell visiting Myles Jack Saturday

Jack injured his knee last September in practice. He withdrew from UCLA shortly thereafter to begin rehabilitation, announcing his intention to enter the draft as an underclassman. He was unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February other than going through interviews and medical exams. He turned in a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-4 broad jump at UCLA's pro day, but has yet to run a 40-yard dash for NFL scouts. A scheduled personal pro day for Jack was subsequently canceled.