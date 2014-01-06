Greg Robinson, Tim Jernigan dominate BCS championship game

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 05:23 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Kelvin-Benjamin-tos-010614.jpg
Ben Liebenberg/NFL

The BCS championship game between Florida State and Auburn was loaded with some of the top prospects in college football, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah was there to break down each of their performances.

Florida State prospects

Timmy Jernigan, DT: Jernigan was a dominating force in this game. Against the run, he used his quick hands to stack blockers and his lower strength to hold the point of attack. He violently shed blockers throughout the game and was disruptive for 3 1/2 quarters before gassing out late in the fourth quarter. Against the pass, his quickness was a problem for the interior of Auburn's offensive line. He has all of the tools to be a dominant three-down defender at the next level.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR: It was a relatively quiet night for Benjamin for the first 59 minutes of the game. However, he more than made up for it by high pointing the winning touchdown in the game's final minute. It's easy to get excited about his pro potential. He has a rare blend of size, strength and quickness. He is a nightmare matchup in the red zone, and he has all of the tools to be a No. 1 wideout at the next level. Earlier in the game, he had an impressive catch down the field, where he fully extended to secure the ball. He did have one costly drop on a slant route, but I'd say he more than made up for it.

Lamarcus Joyner, CB: Joyner quietly had a very solid game. He lines up over the slot, and he's a very effective blitzer. He showed the ability to adjust on the fly and peel off his blitz to tackle the ball carrier. He had plenty of speed to carry vertical routes in the passing game, and his energy was contagious in the second half. Just about every NFL evaluator describes him with this phrase: "That dude is a FOOTBALL PLAYER!" It's accurate.

Rashad Greene, WR: Greene had an outstanding game. He finished the night with a team-best nine catches for 147 yards. He is a smooth route runner, and he has outstanding acceleration after the catch. He can work in the slot or on the outside. He made the key play on the game-winning drive. He split two Auburn defenders and picked up 49 yards on a short second-and-2 pass. He did drop one easy ball earlier in the game, but I don't have any concerns with his hands.

Cameron Erving, OT: It was an average game for Erving. He struggled to cut off the speed rushers at times, and he was also overpowered on a few snaps. However, he did flash some strength and power in the run game. He has an NFL body and a lot of upside, but he's still a work in progress.

Devonta Freeman, RB: Freeman finished the game with a team-best 73 rushing yards, and he also produced a 3-yard score in the first half. He is a small runner, but he has an explosive burst and finishes every run. He is also a viable pass catcher, hauling in three balls for 21 yards. His future is likely as a third-down back at the next level.

Auburn prospects

Greg Robinson, OT: Robinson was the most dominating player on the Rose Bowl field. In the run game, he has a lethal combination of quickness, strength and agility. He cleaned up FSU safety Terrance Brooks with a monster shot on Tre Mason's touchdown catch in the first quarter. He repeatedly collapsed his opponent on down blocks and created huge running lanes for Mason. In pass protection, he has very quick feet and strong hands. He was called for one holding penalty, but he was otherwise pretty flawless on the big stage. He's as talented as any blocker in college football.

Tre Mason, RB: If not for the last-minute drive by the Seminoles, Mason would've been the MVP of the game. He was outstanding from start to finish. He racked up 195 rushing yards on 34 carries and also chipped in with a 12-yard touchdown catch. He ran over FSU safety Jalen Ramsey on his way to a 37-yard score with less than two minutes to play in the game. He doesn't have top-tier speed, but I love his vision, patience and power. He has put up big numbers against the top defenses in college football, and he's proved he can handle a heavy workload.

Dee Ford, DE: Coming into the game, I thought Ford's quickness would be a problem for the Seminoles. That ended up being an understatement. He was disruptive throughout the game, collecting two sacks and multiple pressures. He has the ability to win with pure speed off the edge, but he also has a nifty inside counter move as well. He is an ideal 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level.

Chris Davis, CB: Davis would like to forget the final drive of his college career. He committed a crushing pass-interference penalty before allowing the game-winning touchdown catch. However, he did have several bright spots earlier in the contest. He played physical versus a very talented Seminoles receiving corps, and he had three pass breakups. He also contributed a key punt return to set up an Auburn touchdown. He's likely a mid- to late-round prospect, but his ability to play on all four downs will add to his value on draft day.

