Greg Robinson, Tim Jernigan dominate BCS championship game

Kelvin Benjamin, WR: It was a relatively quiet night for Benjamin for the first 59 minutes of the game. However, he more than made up for it by high pointing the winning touchdown in the game's final minute. It's easy to get excited about his pro potential. He has a rare blend of size, strength and quickness. He is a nightmare matchup in the red zone, and he has all of the tools to be a No. 1 wideout at the next level. Earlier in the game, he had an impressive catch down the field, where he fully extended to secure the ball. He did have one costly drop on a slant route, but I'd say he more than made up for it.