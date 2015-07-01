Greatest CFB Plays: Williams' leap defeats Howard's pose

Voting for Round 1 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Roy Williams' leap advanced to Round 2 to take on Brett Favre's Hail Mary.
Round 1 poll results:
Roy Williams' leap: 52 percent
Desmond Howard's Heisman pose: 48 percent
Howard's Heisman pose (3)
Date: Nov. 23, 1991
Summary: En route to winning the 1991 Heisman Trophy, Desmond Howard had a school-record 93-yard punt return touchdown in Michigan's 31-3 rout of its longtime rival, Ohio State.
Roy Williams' leap (6)
Date: Oct. 6, 2001
Summary: Oklahoma safety Roy Williams blitzed, leapt over a blocker and knocked the ball from Texas QB Chris Simms' grip and into Sooner LB Teddy Lehman's hands, who walked into the end zone to clinch a 14-3 win.
