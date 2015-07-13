Greatest CFB Plays: Rodgers' PR defeats Harvard Beats Yale

Voting for Round 2 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Rodgers' punt return advanced to the quarterfinals to take on Billy Cannon's Halloween Run.
Round 2 poll results:
Rodgers' punt return: 69 percent
Harvard Beats Yale: 31 percent
Rodgers' punt return (1)
Date: Nov. 25, 1971
Summary: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2, "Game of the Century" showdown, Johnny Rodgers put Nebraska on the board first with a 72-yard punt return touchdown, which helped the Cornhuskers defeat Oklahoma, 35-31.
Harvard Beats Yale (5)
Date: Nov. 23, 1968
Summary: Trailing 22-0, Harvard scored 16 points in the game's final 42 seconds to force a 29-29 tie against Yale. The Harvard Crimson student newspaper printed the famous headline, "Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29".