Greatest CFB Plays: McMahon's Hail Mary defeats Hail Flutie

Voting for Round 3 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Jim McMahon's Hail Mary advanced to the semifinals to take on Auburn's Kick Six.
Round 3 poll results:
McMahon's Hail Mary: 86 percent
Hail Flutie: 14 percent
Hail Flutie (2)
Date: Nov. 23, 1984
Summary: Trailing 45-41, Doug Flutie's last-second Hail Mary pass was caught by reeciver Gerard Phelan in the end zone to give Boston College at 47-45 win over Miami, the defending national champion.
McMahon's Hail Mary (4)
Date: Dec. 19, 1980
Summary: Jim McMahon capped a frenzied fourth-quarter rally with a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass that gave BYU a 46-45 win over SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl.