Greatest CFB Plays: McMahon Hail Mary defeats Scott's TD

Voting for Round 1 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Jim McMahon's Hail Mary advanced to Round 2 to take on The Play.
Round 1 poll results:
McMahon's Hail Mary: 57 percent
Scott's 92-yard TD: 43 percent
McMahon's Hail Mary (4)
Date: Dec. 19, 1980
Summary: Jim McMahon capped a frenzied fourth-quarter rally with a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass that gave BYU a 46-45 win over SMU in the 1980 Holiday Bowl.
Lindsay Scott's 92-yard TD (5)
Date: Nov. 8, 1980
Summary: With Florida up 21-20 with 90 seconds remaining in the game, Georgia QB Buck Belue hit receiver Lindsey Scott for a 92-yard TD that gave the Bulldogs a 27-21 win over Florida.
