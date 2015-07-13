Greatest CFB Plays: Hail Flutie defeats Walker's first TD

Voting for Round 2 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Hail Flutie advanced to the quarterfinals to take on McMahon's Hail Mary.
Round 2 poll results:
Hail Flutie: 62 percent
Walker's first TD: 38 percent
Hail Flutie (2)
Date: Nov. 23, 1984
Summary: Trailing 45-41, Doug Flutie's last-second Hail Mary pass was caught by reeciver Gerard Phelan in the end zone to give Boston College at 47-45 win over Miami, the defending national champion.
Herschel Walker's first TD (6)
Date: Sept. 6, 1980
Summary: As a true freshman at Georgia, Herschel Walker scored on a pitch sweep from 16 yards out, running over future Dallas Cowboys teammate Bill Bates in the process, in a 16-15 win over Tennessee.