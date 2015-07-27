Greatest CFB Plays final round: Kick Six over Bluegrass Miracle

Voting for the final round of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Auburn's Kick Six defeated the Bluegrass Miracle. For a full wrap-up of what we learned from the tournament, click here.
Final-round results:
Kick Six: 68 percent
Bluegrass Miracle: 32 percent
Kick Six (No. 2 seed, Urban Meyer region)
Date: Nov. 30, 2013
Summary: With one second left in regulation and the game tied at 28-28, Alabama's field goal attempt fell short and Auburn's Chris Davis caught the ball in the end zone and raced 109 yards for the winning touchdown.
Bluegrass Miracle (No. 5 seed, Bobby Bowden region)
Date: Nov. 9, 2002
Summary: On the game's final play, LSU QB Marcus Randall heaved the ball as far as he could from his own 18-yard line, but was far short of the end zone. However, the pass deflected off a Kentucky player and into the hands of LSU WR Devery Henderson, who scored the winning touchdown.