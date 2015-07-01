Greatest CFB Plays: Bluegrass Miracle defeats Flea Kicker

Voting for Round 1 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. Bluegrass Miracle advanced to Round 2 to take on the Miracle in Michigan.
Round 1 poll results:
Bluegrass Miracle: 50 percent*
Flea Kicker: 50 percent
- Vote total percentage was rounded to nearest whole number; Bluegrass Miracle advanced due to accumulating more total votes.
Nebraska's Flea Kicker (4)
Date: Nov. 8, 1997
Summary: Nebraska receiver Matt Davison caught a deflected pass from quarterback Scott Frost that was kicked into the air to force overtime in a 45-38 Cornhuskers win over Missouri.
Bluegrass Miracle (5)
Date: Nov. 9, 2002
Summary: On the game's final play, LSU QB Marcus Randall heaved the ball as far as he could from his own 18-yard line, but was far short of the end zone. However, the pass deflected off a Kentucky player and into the hands of LSU WR Devery Henderson, who scored the winning touchdown.
CLICK ON BRACKET TO EXPAND FOR FULL TOURNAMENT FIELD.