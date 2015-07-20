Greatest CFB Plays: Bluegrass Miracle defeats Favre's heave

Voting for Round 3 of the Greatest CFB Plays tournament has concluded. The Bluegrass Miracle advanced to the semifinals to take on Billy Cannon's Halloween Run.
Round 3 poll results:
Bluegrass Miracle: 57 percent
Favre's Hail Mary: 43 percent
Favre's Hail Mary (2)
Date: Oct. 14, 1989
Summary: Brett Favre threw a Hail Mary pass that was deflected, bounced off of USM receiver Michael Jackson's helmet and into the hands of receiver Darryl Tillman, who scored the winning TD as time expired.
Bluegrass Miracle (5)
Date: Nov. 9, 2002
Summary: On the game's final play, LSU QB Marcus Randall heaved the ball as far as he could from his own 18-yard line, but was far short of the end zone. However, the pass deflected off a Kentucky player and into the hands of LSU WR Devery Henderson, who scored the winning touchdown.