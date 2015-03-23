Grayson puts own game on par with Winston, Mariota

Winston, of Florida State is considered a strong possibility as the No. 1 pick of the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Oregon's Mariota is expected to be the only other quarterback chosen in the first round. Grayson took a crucial step in his bid to be chosen as high as possible Monday, taking part in a personal pro day at CSU in front of scouts from 11 NFL clubs. Grayson reportedly completed 70 of 74 throws at the workout, and his unofficial 40-yard dash times were 4.76 and 4.72, which would have rated highly among the quarterback times at the combine. A hamstring injury prevented Grayson from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and at CSU's regular pro day March 11.