Grady Jarrett expects Falcons to be 'really strong defensive team' in 2023 

The Falcons haven't ranked in the top 18 in points or yards allowed once in the past five seasons. In the past decade, Atlanta has finished the season in the top 10 in points and yards allowed once (2017).

It's not the first time the Falcons have thrown money at the situation only to see the plan crash and burn. But the hope is that the type of veterans added will make it different this time.

"To have a guy like David Onyemata come in is going to be great," Jarrett said. "To have a leader like Calais Campbell come in is going to be crazy. It's almost like reminiscing of when we had Dwight Freeney come in my second year. When you get a legend of the game to come in, because Calais is that, it just raises the bar for everybody."

The Campbell signing is the one that turned heads this offseason -- given the veteran's options, he could have inked with a clearer contender but chose Atlanta to chase his elusive ring. Plus, Tuesday's trade for Okudah gives the Falcons a flier for cheap who could be an excellent pairing with A.J. Terrell on the back end.