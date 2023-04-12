Around the NFL

Grady Jarrett expects Falcons to be 'really strong defensive team' in 2023 

Published: Apr 12, 2023 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Have the Atlanta Falcons solved the defensive issues that have lingered for years?

The club hired new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and added a host of new faces this offseason, including the big-money signing of safety Jessie Bates, swiping David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss from rival New Orleans, adding six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and trading for former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah on Tuesday.

The additions have longtime stalwart Grady Jarrett believing a turnaround could be swift.

"I envision this team being a really strong defensive team," Jarrett said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "At the core, I think we're going to be really strong up front on the offense and defensive line, so I think that's really going to drive us forward."

Related Links

The Falcons haven't ranked in the top 18 in points or yards allowed once in the past five seasons. In the past decade, Atlanta has finished the season in the top 10 in points and yards allowed once (2017).

It's not the first time the Falcons have thrown money at the situation only to see the plan crash and burn. But the hope is that the type of veterans added will make it different this time.

"To have a guy like David Onyemata come in is going to be great," Jarrett said. "To have a leader like Calais Campbell come in is going to be crazy. It's almost like reminiscing of when we had Dwight Freeney come in my second year. When you get a legend of the game to come in, because Calais is that, it just raises the bar for everybody."

The Campbell signing is the one that turned heads this offseason -- given the veteran's options, he could have inked with a clearer contender but chose Atlanta to chase his elusive ring. Plus, Tuesday's trade for Okudah gives the Falcons a flier for cheap who could be an excellent pairing with A.J. Terrell on the back end.

The Falcons aren't done adding to the defense with the 2023 NFL Draft coming in 15 days, but the foundation has been laid for Atlanta to improve on that side of the ball, finally.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Texans not looking for franchise 'savior' with No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, but new coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't want that selection carrying the bulk of the expectations. Speaking Tuesday, Ryans said any expectations must be tempered to succeed.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy'

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he "didn't want to be greedy" in his reworked contract this offseason.

news

Packers president Mark Murphy remains mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets: 'I can't really get into that'

Mark Murphy remains mum on the potential Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets, but the Packers did disclose that two sides remain talking.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants 'to do what's best for' DeAndre Hopkins, team 'at the same time'

When asked Tuesday if he expected wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to be at voluntary workouts, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon simply said, "We'll see."

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White recently requested trade; team does not intend to move him

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that linebacker Devin White recently requested a trade, per a source informed of the situation. Pelissero added that the Bucs don't intend to trade the linebacker.

news

Lions trading CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons for 2023 fifth-round pick

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring former first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Kentucky QB Will Levis visiting Titans, Buccaneers this week

After Tuesday's meeting with the Tennessee Titans, Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mark Ingram hopes to play 13th NFL season, credits longevity to 'splitting backfields' over career

Mark Ingram said Monday on The Paul Finebaum Show that he doesn't plan to retire and believes the reduced wear-and-tear from being in so many committee backfields has been a positive.

news

Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones wants to put 'people on notice' after Denver departure

The Seahawks wanted Dre'Mont Jones as part of last year's trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Instead, Seattle had to wait a year and shell out big bucks in free agency to ink the disruptive defensive lineman.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE