Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Myles Garrett

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their marks.
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Cumulative season grade: A
WEEK 6 GRADE: A-
Stats: 3 tackles (one sack, forced fumble) (vs. Tennessee)
Skinny: Despite playing on a bad ankle, Garrett dominated the marquee matchup of the weekend. The Aggies star delivered a handful of splash plays, including a strip-sack, that showcased his exceptional strength, power and explosiveness as a rusher. He repeatedly powered through double-team blocks at the point of attack to consistently register hits or pressures on the quarterback. This was not only impressive to see in a five-star game, but it was really encouraging due to his injury limitations. With Garrett also displaying outstanding versatility by aligning at various positions along the defensive line (RDE, LDE and DT), scouts can sell him as a mercenary capable hunting from anywhere on the line. This adds to his value and makes him a hot commodity as a franchise player. Considering how defense is ruling the roost in today's NFL, Garrett's disruptive game continues to make him an elite prospect to track going forward. -- Bucky Brooks
WEEK 4 GRADE: A
Stats: 3 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 1 QB hurry (vs. Arkansas)
Skinny: The stat sheet might not blow you away, but Garrett was very disruptive against Arkansas. He consistently fought through double- and triple-teams to generate pressure and he held up very well in the running game. He recovered a fumble in the first half and he contributed to both goal-line stands by the Aggies' defense. A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis moved him up and down the line of scrimmage and he was effective at each spot. I was worried he might miss the remainder of the game after he was on the receiving end of a nasty cut block in the third quarter, but Garrett showed his toughness by returning a short time later. He's a stud. -- Daniel Jeremiah
WEEK 3 GRADE: A+
Stats: 3 tackles (2 sacks), 1 QB hurry (vs. Auburn)
Skinny: NFL scouts love defensive ends with cat-like quickness and violent hands. That's why evaluators have been salivating over Garrett's potential as a pass rusher for the past two years. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound sack master has a rare combination of skills that make him ideally suited to be a designated pass rusher at the next level. He put those talents on display against Auburn. Garrett notched two sacks and a handful of pressures as he attacked Tigers QB Sean White. He did it showcasing the skills that led Auburn OG Alex Kozan to say Garrett looks like he was created in a video game. From his get off (stance/start) to his finish (closing speed/burst), Garrett overwhelmed the Tigers' tackles and disrupted the timing of the passing game. He was an unstoppable force off the edge and Auburn was forced to commit extra bodies to his side to slow him down. With the added attention creating prime one-on-one opportunities for his partner (Daeshon Hall) to get loose on the back side, Garrett affected the game at every turn and lived up to the hype as college football's most disruptive defender. -- Bucky Brooks
WEEK 2 GRADE: A-
Stats: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB hurry (vs. Prairie View A&M)
Skinny: Garrett didn't stuff the stat sheet, but he did generate some pressure in limited snaps. His opponent was clearly overmatched and elected to go away from Garrett or send multiple blockers his way. His presence has an impact on the game, whether he's highly productive in it or not. -- Daniel Jeremiah
WEEK 1 GRADE: A
Stats: 3 tackles, 1.5 for loss (1 sack), 2 QB hurries (vs. UCLA)
Skinny: The most explosive pass rusher in college football certainly made his mark in the Aggies' season-opening win. Garrett tallied three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 quarterback hurries against the Bruins. Most impressively, he worked over highly regarded OT Connor McDermott with his combination of speed, quickness and power. Garrett's explosive "get off" and burst make him a nightmare to contain on isolated blocks in pass protection. Considering how well the Texas A&M star played in a marquee matchup against a top prospect, Garrett deserves a gold star for his work this weekend. -- Bucky Brooks