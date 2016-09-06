Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Myles Garrett

Stats: 3 tackles (2 sacks), 1 QB hurry (vs. Auburn)

Skinny: NFL scouts love defensive ends with cat-like quickness and violent hands. That's why evaluators have been salivating over Garrett's potential as a pass rusher for the past two years. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound sack master has a rare combination of skills that make him ideally suited to be a designated pass rusher at the next level. He put those talents on display against Auburn. Garrett notched two sacks and a handful of pressures as he attacked Tigers QB Sean White. He did it showcasing the skills that led Auburn OG Alex Kozan to say Garrett looks like he was created in a video game. From his get off (stance/start) to his finish (closing speed/burst), Garrett overwhelmed the Tigers' tackles and disrupted the timing of the passing game. He was an unstoppable force off the edge and Auburn was forced to commit extra bodies to his side to slow him down. With the added attention creating prime one-on-one opportunities for his partner (Daeshon Hall) to get loose on the back side, Garrett affected the game at every turn and lived up to the hype as college football's most disruptive defender. -- Bucky Brooks