Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Leonard Fournette

Published: Sep 19, 2016 at 05:02 AM

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Cumulative season grade: A-

WEEK 6 GRADE: N/A (Did not play)

WEEK 5 GRADE: N/A (Did not play)

WEEK 4 GRADE: B+

Stats: 16 carries for 101 yards (6.3 average). 2 catches for 4 yards (2.0 average) (at Auburn)
Skinny: Numbers sometimes fail to accurately portray Fournette's impact on the Tigers offense since he is the focal point of every defensive coordinator that he faces. That's why the junior running back earns high marks for his 16-carry, 101-yard effort in a last-second loss to Auburn. Fournette flashed impressive strength and power while grinding out tough yards between the tackles. He also displayed the burst and acceleration to turn the corner on outside runs. He showed solid hands catching a couple of dump-offs out of the backfield. Although NFL scouts would love to see Fournette deliver a spectacular performance with gaudy production every week, a workmanlike performance against a loaded defense provides them with an excellent preview of how effective he will be as an RB1 at the next level. -- Bucky Brooks

WEEK 3 GRADE: A

Stats: 28 carries for 147 yards (5.3 average), 2 TDs. 4 catches for 27 yards (6.8 average). 2 fumbles (lost one) (vs. Mississippi State)
Skinny: Fournette returned to action after sitting out last week's game. He looked fresh and explosive. He consistently exploded through contact and had one of the biggest Week 3 highlights when he delivered a nasty stiff arm to a defender. He was also a contributor in the passing game. Fournette looked like the premier runner in college football. -- Daniel Jeremiah

WEEK 2 GRADE: N/A (Did not play)

WEEK 1 GRADE: A

Stats: 23 carries for 138 yards (6.0 average). 3 catches for 38 yards (12.7 average) (vs. Wisconsin)
Skinny: LSU lost an ugly opener to Wisconsin but you can't place the blame on Leonard Fournette. LSU has an anemic passing attack and Wisconsin loaded the box to shut down Fournette. He had to grind out each and every yard and he came close to hitting a home run on a couple different occasions. His power is outstanding but it's his lateral agility that stood out the most in this contest. He can avoid contact in very tight quarters. Overall, the LSU offense deserves a failing grade but Fournette delivered a winning performance. -- Daniel Jeremiah

