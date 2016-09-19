Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Leonard Fournette

Stats: 16 carries for 101 yards (6.3 average). 2 catches for 4 yards (2.0 average) (at Auburn)

Skinny: Numbers sometimes fail to accurately portray Fournette's impact on the Tigers offense since he is the focal point of every defensive coordinator that he faces. That's why the junior running back earns high marks for his 16-carry, 101-yard effort in a last-second loss to Auburn. Fournette flashed impressive strength and power while grinding out tough yards between the tackles. He also displayed the burst and acceleration to turn the corner on outside runs. He showed solid hands catching a couple of dump-offs out of the backfield. Although NFL scouts would love to see Fournette deliver a spectacular performance with gaudy production every week, a workmanlike performance against a loaded defense provides them with an excellent preview of how effective he will be as an RB1 at the next level. -- Bucky Brooks