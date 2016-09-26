Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Dalvin Cook

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their marks.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Cumulative season grade: B+
WEEK 6 GRADE: A+
Stats: 27 carries for 150 yards (5.6 average). One catch for 59 yards, TD. (at Miami)
Skinny: Cook was outstanding in the FSU win over Miami. He ran extremely hard between the tackles. He continually bounced off tacklers, displaying excellent balance and strength. He didn't dance or hesitate -- he exploded through the line of scrimmage on every carry. He made a huge play in the passing game (59-yard TD) and he was effective in limited pass-blocking duty. Overall, Cook was the main reason the Seminoles escaped with a narrow win over their in-state rival. -- Daniel Jeremiah
WEEK 5 GRADE: A+
Stats: 29 carries for 140 yards (4.8 average), 3 TDs. 6 catches for 106 yards. (vs. North Carolina).
Skinny: Despite the rise of running-back-by-committee situations in the NFL, scouts and coaches still prefer a workhorse runner capable of logging 25-plus carries a game. That's why Cook's strong performance against North Carolina answered a critical question about his durability and toughness as an RB1. Cook amassed 246 yards from scrimmage on 35 total touches and exhibited exceptional strength, power and stamina carrying the Seminoles' offense. Most importantly, he flashed the clutch skills teams covet in a franchise player -- look no further than his slippery spin move on a touchdown on a critical third-down to tie the game. With Cook also delivering a number of splash plays as a receiver out of the backfield, the standout junior continues to show evaluators that he is a dominant player with the skills to build an NFL game plan around. -- Bucky Brooks
WEEK 4 GRADE: A+
Stats: 28 carries for 267 yards (9.5 average), 2 TDs. 4 catches for 62 yards (15.5 average). (at South Florida)
Skinny: Cook broke through for the Seminoles after a slow start to the season. His offensive line gave him some room and he was more aggressive attacking the line of scrimmage. This resulted in several explosive runs, including a 75-yard TD run on the first play of the game. This was the Cook I remember from last year. He was also very effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Overall, this was an outstanding performance. -- Daniel Jeremiah
WEEK 3 GRADE: C
Stats: 16 carries for 54 yards (3.4 average). 1 catch for 8 yards (vs. Louisville)
Skinny: Cook ran hard but he couldn't find much room against a stout Louisville defense. He was a very limited factor as a receiver and he was inconsistent in pass protection. The game got away from FSU and Cook didn't see much playing time in the fourth quarter. His lack of production wasn't really his fault. There simply wasn't any space for him to operate. -- Daniel Jeremiah
WEEK 2 GRADE: B+
Stats: 11 carries for 83 yards (7.5 average), 2 TDs. 1 catch for 9 yards. (vs. Charleston Southern)
Skinny: Cook cruised to an 11-carry, 83-yard effort against a depleted Charleston Southern squad that offered little resistance at the point of attack. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound junior flashed exceptional balance and body control on a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter on an off-tackle play to the left. Despite banging into multiple defenders in the hole and nearly losing his balance on the hits, Cook recovered and blew past a few more defenders to notch the score. He also added a one-yard touchdown that showcased his nose for the end zone. In a game that was as competitive as a spring-football scrimmage, Cook got in a little work while showing elite traits as an RB1. -- Bucky Brooks
WEEK 1 GRADE: C+
Stats: 23 carries for 91 yards (4.0 average). 7 catches for 101 yards (14.4 average) (vs. Ole Miss)
Skinny: Cook had a big impact in the passing game but he never really got cranked up as a runner against Ole Miss. He didn't have a lot of room to operate and he failed to create on his own. He normally displays power but I thought he stopped his feet on contact on several occasions in this game. He had one bizarre fumble while running unchallenged to the end zone. He inexplicably tried to switch hands with the football and lost it out of bounds. Overall, this wasn't a typical Dalvin Cook performance. -- Daniel Jeremiah