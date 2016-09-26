Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Dalvin Cook

Stats: 29 carries for 140 yards (4.8 average), 3 TDs. 6 catches for 106 yards. (vs. North Carolina).

Skinny: Despite the rise of running-back-by-committee situations in the NFL, scouts and coaches still prefer a workhorse runner capable of logging 25-plus carries a game. That's why Cook's strong performance against North Carolina answered a critical question about his durability and toughness as an RB1. Cook amassed 246 yards from scrimmage on 35 total touches and exhibited exceptional strength, power and stamina carrying the Seminoles' offense. Most importantly, he flashed the clutch skills teams covet in a franchise player -- look no further than his slippery spin move on a touchdown on a critical third-down to tie the game. With Cook also delivering a number of splash plays as a receiver out of the backfield, the standout junior continues to show evaluators that he is a dominant player with the skills to build an NFL game plan around. -- Bucky Brooks