Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Christian McCaffrey

Stats: 8 carries for 35 yards (4.4 average). 1 catch for 5 yards. (vs. Washington State)

Skinny: There's no disputing McCaffrey's value as a multi-purpose threat, but scouts have always had concerns about his potential durability as a pro due to his size. Those questions will persist after the 5-foot-11, 200-pound playmaker sat out most of the second half with an undisclosed injury. Although David Shaw suggested that his star was simply "banged up" and kept out of the game due to the lopsided score, the fact that he left the field and didn't re-enter the game after taking a pummeling at the hands of the Cougars' defense will raise more concerns about his ability to handle a heavy workload as an RB1. This will overshadow his electric flashes of balance, body control and stop-start quickness in a game where he finished with just 40 total yards from scrimmage on 9 touches. Although McCaffrey's impressive resume will suggest he has all of the tools to be a dynamic RB1, his inability to finish against Washington State will provide skeptics with ammunition in meeting rooms. -- Bucky Brooks