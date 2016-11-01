Grading the Big 5: Week 9 grade for Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 9 marks for each of the players.
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
WEEK 9 GRADE: A
Stats: 25-of-38 for 361 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. 8 carries for 31 yards (3.9 average). (vs. Miami)
Skinny: I thought Kizer played an outstanding game against Miami. He was decisive, accurate and tough. When necessary, he'll hang in the pocket under pressure and deliver the ball accurately. He also made excellent decisions in the run game, piling up some tough yards on zone reads. He's had better statistical games, but this was a pretty clean performance. -- Daniel Jeremiah